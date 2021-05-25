BlackRock Inc. Has $8.57 Billion Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $8,566,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

