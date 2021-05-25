Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
