Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

