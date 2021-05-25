Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.00

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 1724973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.20).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £366.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

