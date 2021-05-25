Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 17273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

