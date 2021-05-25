Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 5,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 177,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $589.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $7,348,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

