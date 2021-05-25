Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 7.03% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.