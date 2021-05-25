Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 8,667 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 211,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

