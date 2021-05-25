Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $49.64

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ONEM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 25,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,920,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

