Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 20,616 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of IEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 10,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,451. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

