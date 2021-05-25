Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $1.66 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 77,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.25. 37,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

