iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

