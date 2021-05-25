iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,325 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

