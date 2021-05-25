Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.43.

DG traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. 20,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,251. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

