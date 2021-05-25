Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

XENT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,206. The stock has a market cap of $604.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

