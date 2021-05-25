Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 895 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

