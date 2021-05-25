4,353 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. 171,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

