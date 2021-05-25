Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.34% of Masimo worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,162. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

