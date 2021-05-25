MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 105 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.73. 36,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,601. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

