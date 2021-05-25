V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00068656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004547 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017556 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00944502 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.40 or 0.09885020 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
