Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $212.21. 240,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,469,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

