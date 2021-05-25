Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,078. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

