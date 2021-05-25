Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 3,091 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 592,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,251,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

