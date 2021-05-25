Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 115.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 304,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

