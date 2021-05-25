KWB Wealth Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,476. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.86 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Insiders sold a total of 491,897 shares of company stock valued at $70,785,192 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

