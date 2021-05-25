Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 209,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,701. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.