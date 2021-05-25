PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,411.54. 20,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,316.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,004.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.