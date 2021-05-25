Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.64. 357,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.