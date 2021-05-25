-$0.54 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $15,856,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

GLTO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,790. Galecto has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $122.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

