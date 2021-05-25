Critical Review: Progyny (PGNY) vs. The Competition

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Progyny to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny’s competitors have a beta of 6.76, meaning that their average share price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Progyny Competitors 91 387 516 15 2.45

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential downside of 31.89%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Progyny’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million $46.46 million 335.78 Progyny Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 40.75

Progyny’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Progyny Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

Progyny beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.