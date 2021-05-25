Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

CTRN stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 15,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

