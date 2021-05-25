Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

SHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).

LON:SHB traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,917. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.84. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

