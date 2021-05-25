A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 72,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,298. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

