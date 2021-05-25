TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 16,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

