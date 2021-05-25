TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,529. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

