First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.42. 7,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,794. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day moving average is $215.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.