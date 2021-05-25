Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.75. 27,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

