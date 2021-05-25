Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Buys 1,048,853 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony Wehby purchased 1,048,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,977.06 ($14,983.61).

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

