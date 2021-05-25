BlackRock Inc. Has $7.64 Billion Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,625,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,548,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.84% of 3M worth $7,635,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 11,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 6.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

