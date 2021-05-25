Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 638,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

