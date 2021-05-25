Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.