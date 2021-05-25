SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

