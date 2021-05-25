4,449 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,830. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

