Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 961 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after acquiring an additional 442,089 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

