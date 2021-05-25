Chain Guardians Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $795,721.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $795,721.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.65 or 0.00939714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.96 or 0.09964891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,103,992 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

