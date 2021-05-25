Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-$93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 24,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.57. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

