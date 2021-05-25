Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.