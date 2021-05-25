Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $24.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

