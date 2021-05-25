DAFI Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $625,750.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $625,750.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00944502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.40 or 0.09885020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,564,413 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

