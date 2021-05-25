Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 6,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.