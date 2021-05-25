Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $54.25 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,453 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $54,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,096 shares of company stock worth $1,187,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 193,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,468. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

